John Mcclain Holmes III Sells 10,000 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $443,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,970.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Mcclain Holmes III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AAR alerts:

On Wednesday, December 28th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 798 shares of AAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $35,311.50.

On Monday, October 31st, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 57,000 shares of AAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $2,538,210.00.

AAR Stock Performance

NYSE:AIR opened at $46.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.02 and a 200-day moving average of $43.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $52.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of AAR

AIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIR. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AAR during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in AAR during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in AAR by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.