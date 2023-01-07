John Mcclain Holmes III Sells 10,000 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $443,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,970.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
John Mcclain Holmes III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 28th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 798 shares of AAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $35,311.50.
- On Monday, October 31st, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 57,000 shares of AAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $2,538,210.00.
NYSE:AIR opened at $46.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.02 and a 200-day moving average of $43.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $52.83.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIR. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AAR during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in AAR during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in AAR by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.
AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.
