Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Guinness Asset Management LTD’s 4th Largest Position

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,530 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.9% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $114,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ opened at $180.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

