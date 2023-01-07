Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,622,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,793,000 after buying an additional 3,912,430 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,725,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,032 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,378 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,102,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,392 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,632 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $180.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $471.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

