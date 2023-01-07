JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target to $107.00

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.80.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Lamb Weston stock opened at $99.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.36. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $49.71 and a twelve month high of $100.22.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,683,237.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LW. TPG GP A LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 64.7% in the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 5,144,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $367,617,000 after buying an additional 2,021,259 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 406.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,163,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,449,000 after buying an additional 1,736,583 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 699.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,007,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,928,000 after buying an additional 881,080 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 674.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 780,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,759,000 after buying an additional 679,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 366.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,296,000 after purchasing an additional 429,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

