JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Lessened by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $137.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $404.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.87 and its 200-day moving average is $121.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

