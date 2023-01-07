JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.9% of WP Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $137.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $169.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.39.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

