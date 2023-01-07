JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.7% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $137.94 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $169.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $404.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.39.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

