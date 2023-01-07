JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.3% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 17,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $137.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $404.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $169.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

