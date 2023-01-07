JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 310.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,032 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 158.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 347.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI stock opened at $55.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.00. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.90.

