JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stake Boosted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,636 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $14,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 347.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $55.18 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.00.

