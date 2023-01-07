Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) by 148.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 423,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253,247 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $7,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BZ. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Kanzhun in the third quarter valued at $170,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,144,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

BZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

NASDAQ BZ opened at 23.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of 17.57 and a 200-day moving average of 19.96. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.95 and a beta of 0.03. Kanzhun Limited has a 12 month low of 9.74 and a 12 month high of 37.15.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

