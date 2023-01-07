KCS Wealth Advisory Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,877.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,352 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.4% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,050.4% in the 3rd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,852.8% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 100,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,628,000 after acquiring an additional 95,012 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. SBK Financial Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $88.16 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

