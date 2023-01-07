Kelman Lazarov Inc. Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 265.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,040 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 0.7% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 582.4% during the 3rd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $113.06 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29. The stock has a market cap of $357.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.62 and its 200-day moving average is $229.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tesla from $348.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.14.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

