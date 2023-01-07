KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,602 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 20,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,922,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,818,000 after acquiring an additional 74,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 619,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 139,004 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY opened at $18.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.74.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

