Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 267.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,850,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,290,000 after purchasing an additional 87,876 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of KNX opened at $55.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $59.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.69%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Articles

