Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 250 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,113 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.88.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $224.93 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $323.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.31 and a 200-day moving average of $251.72.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

