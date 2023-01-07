Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LKFN. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 70.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 45.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 2,390.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the second quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lakeland Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Stock Up 2.5 %

In other news, Director Blake Augsburger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $329,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,103.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Blake Augsburger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $329,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,103.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 312 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $25,593.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,233.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,832 shares of company stock worth $4,289,014 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

LKFN stock opened at $73.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.76. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $64.05 and a 52-week high of $85.71.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 40.28%. The business had revenue of $62.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.20%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Further Reading

