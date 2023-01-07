Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $95.34

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $95.34 and last traded at $95.00, with a volume of 24023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.48.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LW. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.73 and a 200-day moving average of $81.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,683,237.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

