Lars Ekman Sells 15,834 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) insider Lars Ekman sold 15,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $886,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,603.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lars Ekman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Lars Ekman sold 15,833 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $995,579.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $53.64 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $66.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.27.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.66). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 3,036.03%. The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Prothena from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Prothena from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prothena from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 61.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 22.7% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 50.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

