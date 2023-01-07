Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,612 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEGN. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 17,596 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,701,000 after acquiring an additional 639,828 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LEGN opened at $49.59 on Friday. Legend Biotech Co. has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $57.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -41.67 and a beta of -0.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

