Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Shares Gap Down to $7.98

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.98, but opened at $7.58. Liberty Latin America shares last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 674 shares trading hands.

Liberty Latin America Trading Up 3.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 6.6% in the third quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 23,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 71.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 207,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 86,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 2.4% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.