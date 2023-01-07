Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Gap Down to $8.02

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAKGet Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.02, but opened at $7.70. Liberty Latin America shares last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 20,950 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 634,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 135.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 683,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 392,550 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 45.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 252,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the third quarter worth about $844,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Further Reading

