Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Gap Down to $8.02

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.02, but opened at $7.70. Liberty Latin America shares last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 20,950 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.27.
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
