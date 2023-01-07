Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. cut its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2,112.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.67.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

LAD opened at $211.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.00 and a 1 year high of $349.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.03.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.91 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 28.20%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 45.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Articles

