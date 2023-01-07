LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Gap Down to $11.07

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.07, but opened at $10.51. LivePerson shares last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 926 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of LivePerson to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average is $11.84. The company has a market cap of $768.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.40.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 45.31% and a negative return on equity of 105.40%. The business had revenue of $129.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.08 million. On average, analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in LivePerson by 36.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at $1,018,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 13,016 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

