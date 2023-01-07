Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires New Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 401.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Teradyne by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $116.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER stock opened at $91.24 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $167.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.26.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.84%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

