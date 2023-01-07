Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires New Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HWM. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 402.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CNB Bank raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1,412.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $40.46 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $40.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HWM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

