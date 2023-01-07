Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys New Shares in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 39,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at $557,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at $2,351,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at $22,589,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after buying an additional 3,081,151 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.42.

NYSE KIM opened at $21.53 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 248.65%.

In other Kimco Realty news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

