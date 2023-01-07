Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $713,000 in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 69.1% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 98,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,597,000 after purchasing an additional 40,325 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 605.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.2% during the third quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 1.1 %

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $342.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.75. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.41 and a 12-month high of $524.40.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.16). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $373.00 to $359.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.24.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.