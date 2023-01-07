Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $717,000 in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR Properties stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $56.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 160.98%.

EPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

