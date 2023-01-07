Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $752,000 in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 25.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,795,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,366,000 after purchasing an additional 575,165 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 21.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth approximately $332,000. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 8.0% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 255,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,229,000 after acquiring an additional 131,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $91.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $167.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.26.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on TER shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $116.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.