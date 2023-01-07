Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $753,000 in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 54,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 142,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,239,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 3.0 %

XHR opened at $12.88 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average is $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -643.68 and a beta of 1.48.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.34). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $240.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,999.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.