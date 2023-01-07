Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $712,000 Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth about $1,221,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 18.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 6.9% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 3,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverTree Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.80.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $99.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.51. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $100.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.73 and a 200 day moving average of $81.36.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,683,237.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,683,237.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,544.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.