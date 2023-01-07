Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $712,000 Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $963,653,000 after buying an additional 198,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares during the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 64.7% in the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 5,144,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $367,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,259 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,606,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,750,000 after purchasing an additional 30,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 13.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,025,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,348,000 after purchasing an additional 235,014 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,683,237.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,683,237.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lamb Weston Trading Up 3.7 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.80.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $99.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.36. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.51. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.71 and a fifty-two week high of $100.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

