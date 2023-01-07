Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $742,000 Investment in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth about $3,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 610.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,599,000 after acquiring an additional 915,857 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 15,216.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 14,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BRBR opened at $26.58 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.75 million. Research analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRBR. Truist Financial reduced their price target on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen began coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.64.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.