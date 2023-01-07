Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $742,000 Investment in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 70.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 1,612.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRBR shares. Cowen started coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.14.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.75 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 6.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

