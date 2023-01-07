Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $719,000 Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 23,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRS. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,980,000 after buying an additional 883,239 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,635,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 977,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,055,000 after buying an additional 636,073 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,453,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,014,000 after buying an additional 368,093 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,467,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,966,000 after buying an additional 200,634 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRS opened at $38.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.34 and a beta of 1.69. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $44.96.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $522.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRS shares. Cowen raised Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

