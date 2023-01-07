Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $719,000 Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 23,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

CRS stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -45.34 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.23. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $44.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $522.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.02%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Stories

