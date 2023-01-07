Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $741,000 Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in FirstCash by 1.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash during the second quarter worth about $438,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in FirstCash by 2.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FirstCash by 5.8% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in FirstCash by 0.9% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 50,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $768,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,232. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 4,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $368,716.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,042,081 shares in the company, valued at $710,919,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $768,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,024 shares of company stock worth $22,386,554 over the last ninety days. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCFS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstCash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.60.

FCFS stock opened at $89.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.78. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 12 month low of $58.30 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $672.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.35 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.93%. Equities analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

