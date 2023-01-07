Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 91.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $342.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.91. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.41 and a 52-week high of $524.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.16). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. UBS Group upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $430.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $426.00 to $373.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at $534,581.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

