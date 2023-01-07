Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 54,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of XHR opened at $12.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -643.68 and a beta of 1.48. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $20.36.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $240.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.15 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. Research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -1,999.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.