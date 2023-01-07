Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,823,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,686 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lufax were worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Lufax by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,969,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,038 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lufax by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Lufax by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 71,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 36,040 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 16,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

LU stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Lufax’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

LU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. China Renaissance lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.40 to $1.60 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $1.52 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1.70 to $1.40 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lufax from $6.06 to $3.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.07.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

