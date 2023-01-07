Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,557 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,875,000 after buying an additional 648,749 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $161,590,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,753,000 after buying an additional 505,401 shares during the last quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at about $114,725,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4,426.8% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $68,785,000 after purchasing an additional 246,393 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.50.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $329.26 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $410.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $339.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.27. The stock has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

