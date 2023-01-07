MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Sells $164,649.66 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $164,649.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,846,563.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $64.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.05. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $76.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.97.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 65.16% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $178.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.11 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTSI. Benchmark cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 136.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 507,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,281,000 after purchasing an additional 292,386 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $3,465,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

