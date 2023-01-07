Madison Wealth Partners Inc Grows Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 206.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 0.5% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $113.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $357.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Cowen lowered their price target on Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Tesla from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

