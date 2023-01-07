Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 580,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 113,131 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $13,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $26.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.15.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 46.11%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.91%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $5,487,247.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,018.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 135,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $4,360,299.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,137.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $5,487,247.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,018.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 419,601 shares of company stock valued at $13,493,768. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.