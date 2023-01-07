Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases 538 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,585 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 17,286 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.9% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,326 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,586,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,082 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% in the second quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 26,839 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,893,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.88.

MSFT stock opened at $224.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.72. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $323.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

