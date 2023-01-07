Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Mattel in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 93.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 366.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Mattel during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Mattel from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Mattel to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mattel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of MAT opened at $19.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $16.21 and a one year high of $26.99.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Mattel had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Further Reading

