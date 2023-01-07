Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 916.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com Trading Up 3.6 %

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,948 shares of company stock valued at $5,135,922. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $86.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.51 and a 200 day moving average of $111.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.01, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

