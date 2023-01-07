McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $288.00.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $269.47 on Friday. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $270.95 and its 200 day moving average is $259.09.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 76.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

