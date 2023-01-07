McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Holdings Lifted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCK. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,762.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,233 shares of company stock worth $6,997,678. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McKesson Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.70.

McKesson stock opened at $386.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $237.61 and a 52 week high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.